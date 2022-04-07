Subscribe Login
The Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers 25 Years of Cutting-Edge Inspiration

When it comes to the latest inspiration for top-notch candy and snack products and merchandising innovation, the Sweets & Snacks Expo has it all.

Taking place from 23-26 May in Chicago, Illinois, USA, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is where thousands of confectionery and snack leaders and their retail and distributor partners come to learn about the future of the industry.

Most Innovative New Product Awards

The show’s Most Innovative New Product Awards have top retailers taste-test and recommend new confectionery and snack products across more than a dozen product categories, based on each product’s taste, packaging and go-to-market potential.

The judging panel includes top retailers and wholesalers across multiple retail channels, collectively representing nearly 85% of candy and snack sales in the United States.

Specialty Market

Visitors can experience a full range of the latest premium, organic, natural, free-from and gourmet products in the show’s Specialty Market.

With hundreds of exhibitors ranging from new companies to industry titans, the Sweets & Snacks Expo offers products for every type of confectionery and snack shopper.

Startup Street

Confectionery and snack manufacturers with less than three years of experience find a unique home on the Sweets & Snacks Expo’s Startup Street.

Spotlighting companies new to the show, Startup Street is the perfect place to discover the next big confectionery or snack product that shoppers will love.

Destination Front-End

Destination Front-End is the Sweets & Snacks Expo’s one-stop shop for all things related to front-end digital disruption and front-end merchandising.

With education sessions and onsite experts, Destination Front-End provides ideas and solutions for front-end innovation that taps into digital disruption trends and new shopping behaviour among consumers.

Interested in attending the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo? Learn more and register at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

