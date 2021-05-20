Tiger Brands Sees First-Half Profits Rise, Resumes Interim Dividend

Published on May 20 2021 8:10 AM in A-Brands tagged: South Africa / tiger brands / Jungle Oats / Tastic / Albany

South African food producer Tiger Brands has reported a 21% rise in first-half profit, supported by strong revenue growth in the first quarter.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 741 cents in the six months to March 31, the company said, compared with 613 cents a year earlier. The company has resumed an interim dividend of 320 cents a share.

'The performance was supported by strong revenue growth in the first quarter of the financial year, whilst cost saving and efficiency initiatives gained traction across all segments of the portfolio, leading to positive operating leverage for the full six-month period,' the company said.

The firm had not declared an interim dividend in respect of the 2020 half-year results given the uncertainty at the time over COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Revenue Rise

The owner of popular brands such as Jungle Oats, Albany bread and Tastic rice said revenue from continuing operations increased by 8% to 16.4 billion rand (€960 million), underpinned by price inflation of 9%.

This was offset slightly by an overall volume decline of 1%.

Group operating income before impairments, abnormal items and accounting charges rose by 16% to 1.6 billion rand, while operating margin, also before those items, rose to 9.6%.

Volume Growth

The food producer saw 'meaningful' volume growth in both exports and international businesses, which was offset by volume declines in the domestic business, primarily attributable to out-of-home products.

There was also some volume pressure within grains, with the exception of Jungle Oats. The volume declines were partially offset by strong performances in baby and home care, and a solid recovery in snacks and treats, Tiger Brands added.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.