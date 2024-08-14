52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Toy Sales Increase Bodes Well For Forthcoming Christmas Period

By Steve Wynne-Jones
There's just over four months until the holiday season, and recent toy sales data from Circana indicates that this year could be a bumper one for retailers.

Circana's toy sales performance figures for the first half of the year across 12 global markets (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States) indicates that dollar sales increased by 1% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Total sales in these markets totalled $24.5 billion (€22.43 billion) for the first half of the year, while average selling price was on a par with last year, at $11.57 (€10.59), according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service.

Toy Sales Rebound

“After a difficult year in 2023, when inflation began taking a heavy toll on consumer spending, Circana is pleased to report that toy sales have stabilised in the first half of 2024, in terms of both value and units sold, as average prices hold steady with last year,” said Frédérique Tutt, global toys industry advisor at Circana.

“We continue to observe strong momentum with older consumers, especially adult fans and collectors who have re-discovered play and are very engaged with the category."

Four of the 11 'super categories' within the toy segment saw a year-on-year sales increase in the first half of the year, with Building Sets growing 20%, Explorative and Other Toys up 5%, and Plush and Vehicles each rising by 1%.

Licensed brands also performed well – Pokémon still holds top position among the top brands and licenses globally, followed by Squishmallows (Jazwares), Star Wars (Disney), Marvel Universe (Disney), and Hot Wheels (Mattel).

Other brands on the increase include LEGO Icons, which is targeted at older consumers, the NBA sports licence, the Miniverse collectable range from MGA Entertainment, Blue and various Disney brands.

New Product Launches

"As we move through the second half of the year and prepare for the holiday season, we expect to see more new products being launched that will deliver excitement for children and adults alike," commented Tutt.

"The industry will continue to gain traction in product categories, including building sets, plush, robotic interactive pets, and collectibles.”

