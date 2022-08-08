Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Beef Demand

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tyson Foods Inc quarterly revenue beat estimates on Monday, as demand for its chicken and beef remained steady in the face of decades-high inflation.

Packaged food makers have so far faced little pushback from consumers on price increases forced by surging costs, but analysts have raised concerns the companies could be approaching price ceilings as inflation pinches consumers' spending power.

Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, said, "We delivered solid results during the third quarter, focusing on operational excellence and aggressive cost management.

"The turnaround of our chicken business continues, and we continue to be the market share leader in many of our retail business lines, which include our Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park iconic brands."

Third-Quarter Performance

Sales volume in the company's beef business, its largest, increased 1.3% in the third quarter.

The Jimmy Dean sausage maker's sales increased to $13.50 billion (€13.2 billion) in the third quarter from $12.48 billion (€12.2 billion) a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected sales to be at $13.25 billion (€13 billion), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Tyson increased to $750 million (€735.6 million), or $2.07 per share, in the reported quarter, from $749 million (€734.6 million), or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Read More: Tyson Foods Raises Annual Sales Forecast On Higher Meat Prices

King added, "We maintained double-digit sales and earnings growth year to date as well as progressing toward our goal of delivering more than $1 billion in recurring productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024."

"I'm optimistic about our ability to win with our team members, win with our customers and consumers and win with excellence in execution."

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Plenish Launches New Tropical Green Juice
2
A-Brands

Energy Drinks Firm Monster Posts Q2 Sales Growth Of 13.2%
3
A-Brands

Oatly Posts Revenue Growth Of 21.8% In Second Quarter
4
A-Brands

Beyond Meat Cuts Sales Forecast, Seeks To Reduce Operating Expenses
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com