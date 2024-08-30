Tyson Foods Appoints Curt Calaway As New Finance Chief

Tyson Foods has announced the appointment of Curt Calaway as its new chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Most recently, Calaway held the position on an interim basis, the company noted.

He will report to Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods.

“Curt is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in financial strategy and reporting,” said King.

“I am confident Curt will continue to help drive our operational excellence and shareholder value.”

He succeeds John R Tyson, who will remain with the company but is currently on health-related leave.

Curt Calaway

Calaway is a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in finance, audit and accounting.

He joined the company in 2006 and held various leadership roles with the company, including as controller, chief accounting officer, and vice president of audit and compliance.

Before stepping in as interim CFO, he served as the CFO for Tyson Foods’ Prepared Foods Business Unit and was also responsible for the company’s Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and corporate development efforts.

As senior vice president of finance and treasurer, he led investor relations, treasury, corporate finance, corporate financial planning and accounting, M&A, corporate development, and supply chain finance.

The company surpassed expectations for third-quarter revenue and profit, indicating that demand was rebounding for its meat products, while lower grain prices reduced costs for animal feed.

After sales declined in 2023, Tyson Foods is now starting to see some of its customers return to stores to purchase its products as higher costs of dining out push people to cook more meals at home.