52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Appoints Curt Calaway As New Finance Chief

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tyson Foods Appoints Curt Calaway As New Finance Chief

Tyson Foods has announced the appointment of Curt Calaway as its new chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Most recently, Calaway held the position on an interim basis, the company noted.

He will report to Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods.

“Curt is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in financial strategy and reporting,” said King.

“I am confident Curt will continue to help drive our operational excellence and shareholder value.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He succeeds John R Tyson, who will remain with the company but is currently on health-related leave.

Curt Calaway

Calaway is a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in finance, audit and accounting.

He joined the company in 2006 and held various leadership roles with the company, including as controller, chief accounting officer, and vice president of audit and compliance.

Before stepping in as interim CFO, he served as the CFO for Tyson Foods’ Prepared Foods Business Unit and was also responsible for the company’s Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and corporate development efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As senior vice president of finance and treasurer, he led investor relations, treasury, corporate finance, corporate financial planning and accounting, M&A, corporate development, and supply chain finance.

The company surpassed expectations for third-quarter revenue and profit, indicating that demand was rebounding for its meat products, while lower grain prices reduced costs for animal feed.

After sales declined in 2023, Tyson Foods is now starting to see some of its customers return to stores to purchase its products as higher costs of dining out push people to cook more meals at home.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Illovo Sugar, Varun Beverages, Afisa
Notes From Africa: Illovo Sugar, Varun Beverages, Afisa
2
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Expects Annual Profit Below Estimates On Still-High Costs
Campbell Soup Expects Annual Profit Below Estimates On Still-High Costs
3
A-Brands

Packaged Food Brands Using Clever Marketing To Draw Kids To Unhealthy Snacks, Says Bite Back
Packaged Food Brands Using Clever Marketing To Draw Kids To Unhealthy Snacks, Says Bite Back
4
A-Brands

Smithfield Foods Spins Off European Business Amid US IPO Plans
Smithfield Foods Spins Off European Business Amid US IPO Plans
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com