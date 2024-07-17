UK Food System Plays A Key Role In Delivering Growth And Employment: IGD

As the UK's new Labour government inherits a difficult economy, IGD’s economics experts have released a Viewpoint report, New government, new direction?, unpacking the UK food system’s role in delivering growth and employment.

While the government grapples with how policy can boost growth, the report highlights the fact that food and consumer goods account for 7% of the UK economy, and that the UK food system constitutes the largest private sector employer.

The implications are that UK food and consumer goods can both continue to grow in value and increase household wealth and spending.

However, the report shows that the long-term view is not so simple, as the rise in minimum wage will be keenly felt by retailers who are already contending with increased costs and poor volume sales.

Food And Drink Inflation

Although the economy has moved into real-term growth, food and drink inflation is expected to remain positive. According to the forecast, it is expected to stand at 0.1% in quarter three of this year and will gradually rise to between 1% and 3% during 2025, creating a levelling-off effect.

IGD expects that the downward leg of inflation is nearly over.

"The UK will not return to a pre-crisis economy for some time," commented James Walton, chief economist, IGD. "But the food system has a huge role to play in supporting economic resilience, growing GDP and providing jobs in our local communities."

Income Divide

Elsewhere, IGD’s ShopperVista data shows that the income divide between high and low earning households is still a major factor affecting shopper confidence.

Of adults on a lower income, 29% are expecting to be better off in the year ahead, compared to 59% of those on higher incomes. Based on the survey, 62% of all adults are expecting food prices will be more expensive in the year ahead and only 13% expect food prices to fall over the coming year.

Added to this, a recent poll undertaken by IGD reveals that the current mood among shoppers is tentative post-election, with a modest view that financial conditions will improve.

"Our food system is critical to our UK economy and to driving growth. However, as we experience greater impacts of a changing climate and ongoing geo-political uncertainty, it is also facing a period of far greater risk," added Naomi Kissman, social impact director at IGD. "Therefore, it’s encouraging to hear the new government is prioritising boosting food security.

"There is a huge opportunity for businesses and policymakers to work in partnership to deliver a more resilient, sustainable and economically successful UK food system."