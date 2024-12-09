Unilever CFO To Take On Additional Responsibility

Unilever said CFO Fernando Fernandez would take on more responsibilities, including overseeing supply chain and procurement, as the company overhauls its operations to focus on its 'power' brands.

The FTSE 100 company said Fernandez would also look into digital, technology and business services, and would get a 7.5% fixed pay rise.

The added CFO responsibilities come after Reginaldo Ecclissato, currently chief business operations and supply chain officer, was named president of One Unilever Markets, reporting to the CEO.

'Recalibrate Operations'

The changes, which will take effect on 1 January, come at a time when Unilever, home to about 400 brands worldwide, has been trying to recalibrate its operations to focus more on marketing its top 30 'power' brands and streamlining its business, particularly in Europe.

In March, Unilever said it would spin off its ice cream unit, home to brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's.

Willem Uijen, currently chief procurement officer, has been appointed to the role of chief supply chain officer, reporting to the CFO, the company said in a statement.

Alternative Raw Materials

The consumer goods giant recently announced a strategic partnership with Nufarm to explore alternative raw materials for its laundry detergents and beauty and personal-care products.

The partners will focus on cultivating crops with significant biomass, to produce sustainable oils that are a source of fatty acids, the company noted.

Fatty acids are the core/base ingredient for various items, such as laundry detergents and beauty and personal-care products.

Plant oils like sunflower and canola are extracted from the seeds and fruits of plants.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.