Unilever Sell 100-Year-Old Brands

Unilever has announced that it has received a binding offer from Zwanenberg Food Group to acquire the Unox and Zwan brands.

Both brands have been part of the Unilever portfolio for almost 100 years - the Dutch Unox brand since 1937, and the Belgium Zwan brand since 1928.

Unilever said it is looking to sharpen its foods portfolio for long-term growth and scalability, focusing on fewer and bigger brands, in categories such as cooking aids, mini meals and condiments.

Distinct Supply Chain

"The meat and soup products of Unox and Zwan require a distinct supply chain, sourcing model and set of technological and R&D capabilities, making them less scalable within the broader Unilever Foods portfolio," the company said in a statement with the deal set to be completed in 2025.

"Unox’s Noodles and Cup-a-Soup products are a good fit with the mini meals category and will therefore remain part of the total Unilever Foods portfolio."

Commenting on the sale, Heiko Schipper, president Unilever Foods, said, “Unox is a beloved and iconic brand in the Netherlands and the decision to part with it has not been easy.

Dutch Culture

"The association with Dutch winter activities, such as the New Year's Dive in Scheveningen and ice-skating events, along with its distinctive orange hat branding and wide range of award-winning advertising campaigns, has cemented Unox’s place in Dutch culture.

“Zwan is a cherished brand in Belgium, associated with comfort and nostalgia and with quick and easy meals, making the brand a beloved part of everyday Belgium life.

"I am convinced that under Zwanenberg Food Group’s ownership, Unox and Zwan will be able to quickly adapt to trends and remain relevant in this competitive market.”

Sjoerd van der Laan, CEO of Zwanenberg Food Group, said, “The Unox and Zwan brands are a wonderful addition to our range. We are a broad food company with strong brands.

"After the acquisition of the Unilever factory in Oss in 2018, the acquisition of the Unox and Zwan brands is a great addition that fits in perfectly with our ambitions.”