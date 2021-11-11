Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Unilever Shelves Planned Sale Of Q-Tips: Report

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Unilever has shelved the planned sale of ear swabs brand Q-Tips, along with some beauty and personal care brands, as there was not enough interest from bidders, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The consumer goods giant had earlier this year started exploring options for brands such as Q-Tips, Caress, TIGI, Timotei, Impulse and Monsavon after carving them out into a separate business in April.

The sale process of the brands, which had combined revenues of around €600 million ($693.84 million) in 2020, could be revived in the future, the WSJ report said, citing a source.

Unilever declined to comment.

Stiff Competition

The Dove soap owner's decision to explore a sale of some of its businesses comes at a time when the company is facing share price weakness and stiff competition from its rivals in areas of hygiene and packaged food. Its sale of a majority of its tea business is underway.

London-listed shares in Unilever have lost about 11% of their value so far this year.

In October, the consumer goods giant beat expectations as it posted a 2.5% increase in third quarter sales, with the business expecting to be 'well within' its planned 3% to 5% target for the full year.

Earlier this year, the company joined a new global coalition along with Henkel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Natura &Co to co-develop an industry-wide environmental impact assessment and scoring system for cosmetics products.

The aim is to co-design a brand-agnostic approach and provide consumers with clear, transparent, and comparable environmental impact information, based on a standard science-based methodology.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21
2
Retail

Kaufland Launches Hip-Hop Themed Online Campaign
3
Private Label

REWE Introduces 'Better Half' Meat Products With 50% Vegetables
4
A-Brands

Pepsi MAX Unveils Caffeine-Free Cola SKU
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com