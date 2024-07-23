Valeo Foods Completes Acquisition Of Appalaches Nature

Valeo Foods Group has announced it has completed its acquisition of Appalaches Nature, a Canadian maple syrup business.

Valeo Foods, which owns brands such as Kettle Chips and Balconi biscuits, said that the transaction is its second in North America and within the maple syrup market.

It previously acquired Canada-based Les Industries Bernard & Fils, a major maple syrup producer and has grown the business by 30% since the takeover in 2022. It also boasts a leading brand in the honey segment, Rowse Honey, which produces and distributes over 30,000 tonnes of honey internationally each year.

Appalaches Nature

Founded in 2018, Appalaches Nature operates from a 100,000-square-food carbon neutral facility in Thetford Mines, Québec, and supplies maple syrup to European markets, as well as Canada and the US.

'It is envisaged that Appalaches Nature will be integrated alongside Les Industries Bernard & Fils, where synergies, including highly complementary manufacturing capabilities, will support the accelerated growth of the combined business,' the company said in a statement.

'This will enable it to significantly increase production capacity to meet growing customer demand and to facilitate further expansion across Europe and internationally.'

Management Structure

The day-to-day operations of Appalaches Nature will continue to be led by the company's existing management team, in close collaboration with the management of Les Industries Bernard & Fils, which is led by the fifth generation of the Bernard family.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Valeo Foods appointed Ronald Kers as its new group CEO last year, taking over from Seamus Kearney, who led the business for 11 years. Kerr previously held leadership positions at both Müller and most recently 2 Sisters Food Group, where he held the role of CEO for five years.