Vicky Foods To Participate In Anuga 2021

Published on Sep 23 2021 12:57 PM in A-Brands tagged: Be Plus / Anuga 2021 / Vicky Foods / Horno Hermanos Juan / Dulcesol

kefir-be-plus_Reciclado
beplusbaby
Dulcesol biodegradable (1)
Vicky Foods has confirmed its participation in Anuga 2021 and will exhibit its products in two stands.

The first stand will feature the Be Plus brand, at which it will showcase the latest products, such as its first range of probiotic drinks with Kefir water that was launched this summer.

The new range is available in two flavours – lemon and ginger, and mango and coconut. It is a clean-label range with 100% natural ingredients, without additives, preservatives or gluten, and is suitable for vegans or the lactose intolerant. It also features a low sugar content.

In addition, those attending the fair will also be able to discover Be Plus Baby Fresh Fruit, a new range of products with which Be Plus has revolutionised the baby food category. Containing only fresh fruit and organic ingredients, it is also the first range in the category in the refrigerated shelf.

The company will also have a stand where it will announce the most recent launches of its two other brands – Horno Hermanos Juan and Dulcesol.

Regarding the latter, the company will exhibit the innovative biodegradable packaging that all its bread and pastry lines have already incorporated.

With more than 150 million packages, it is the first food brand in Spain to make the transition to this packaging technology across its entire product range.

Another significant milestone for the company is that it is also exporting its products with the new packaging to most of its foreign markets.

