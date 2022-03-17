Subscribe Login
Vital ‘Post-Pandemic’ Insights To Be Revealed At Natural & Organic Products Europe 2022  

Europe’s leading natural and organic business event, Natural & Organic Products Europe, has launched a world-class speaker programme, which will include insights to help retailers recover, adapt, and thrive after the global pandemic.

For many industries, the pandemic has had an unexpected impact on business. As we approach a ‘post-pandemic’ world, strategic resilience and crisis management is vital for economic recovery. In light of this, the content on offer at this two-day event will be invaluable to members of the trade.

Natural & Organic Products Europe/NOPEX returns to ExCeL London on 3-4 April with sessions from Soil Association, Planet Organic, BioCare, Natural Products News, The CTPA (Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfume Association), The Vegan Society and more – revealing consumer research, tools, and tactics on how to capitalise on new opportunities in the sector, despite a challenging few years.

Shopping habits changed dramatically during 2021, and now everyone is looking ahead to which changes are here to stay. Alison Muirhead from Soil Association will facilitate a panel session revealing post-pandemic insights from the Soil Association’s 2022 Organic Market Report, and visitors will hear from two businesses that have evolved through the pandemic. The Vegan Society will also reveal details from their COVID-19 Pandemic Report, giving an in-depth look at ‘Wave Two’ of the research, a month before it is released to the public.

Over in the Natural Beauty TALKS Theatre, Dr Emma Meredith, Director General, Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfume Association (CTPA) will cover the new UK regulatory framework for all cosmetic products and how businesses are adapting to the new requirements through the pandemic.

To view the full seminar programme, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk/seminars-2022.

Natural & Organic Products Europe will bring together 1,000+ brands across five exciting sections: Natural Food, Natural Health, Natural Beauty & Spa, Natural Living and Vegan World. To register for a free trade ticket, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

