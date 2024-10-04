What's In A Name? Famous Rebrands We Can't Forget

Here at ESM, we love a good old dollop of nostalgia, which is why we were excited to hear that Marathon, the original name for a Snickers bar, is making a comeback.

Well sort of, because there is only a limited run at Morrisons stores in the UK until December.

Nonetheless, it has us skipping down memory lane as we recall a few of the best known rebrands.

Campbell's Soup

The most recent switch up in our list is the Campbell Soup Company. In September, the company announced it would be dropping 'soup' from its moniker.

The familiar red and white designed cans have been around since 1898, but it wasn't until 1922 before it became the Campbell Soup Company.

A pantry staple, the soup became something of an icon when in 1962, Andy Warhol debuted his pop art Campbell’s Soup Cans paintings at the Ferus art gallery in Los Angeles.

Starburst

'Opal Fruits, made to make your mouth water' - this brings us back!

This ad slogan for the fruity sweets ran across the UK and Ireland from the 1970s until Mars, just like with Marathon, changed the name.

The brand was reincarnated as 'Starburst', in 1998, to match global branding, but limited editions have appeared over the years featuring the Opal Fruits packaging in Aldi and Dealz, across the UK and Ireland.

Coco Pops

Consumers in the UK and Ireland may remember the great cereal controversy of 1998, when breakfast cereal giant Kellogg's tried to rebrand Coco Pops.

The name 'Choco Krispies' appeared to bring the brand in line with other European countries stocking the cereal product and because it sounded a lot like 'Rice Krispies'.

But before you could say 'Snap, Crackle, and Pop', Coco Pops was back, with declining sales and unhappy consumers among the reasons for reinstating its original name.