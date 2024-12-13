52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Yakult Announces Reorganisation Of China Business

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Yakult has announced a reorganisation of its business in China, to 'further improve its competitiveness and realise sustainable growth in the market'.

The company has dissolved the Shanghai Yakult business, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which operates manufacturing and sales functions.

At the same time, Yakult China's head office has opened a new branch in Shanghai, and transferred the sales division of Shanghai Yakult to that branch.

The new branch commenced selling Yakult products, including Yakult, Yakult Light, Yakult 50 Billion Light, and Yakult Peach Flavor (Iron Plus), on 6 December, as well as taking over the retail distribution and Yakult Ladies home delivery service.

Manufacturing Structure

Elsewhere, Shanghai Yakult’s manufacturing plant ceased operations on 6 December, with production capacity now set to be absorbed by the Wuxi plant and Tianjin plant, ensuring a stable supply of Yakult products while improving operational efficiency, the company noted.

Yakult has assured stakeholders that the impact of these changes on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025, will be negligible. It views this reorganisation as an opportunity to create a more efficient and agile business structure.

'No Change'

'There has been no change to the Yakult Group’s policy of continuing with the Chinese business nor its aim to further develop the business there,' it said. 'It is determined to do its best to continue to contribute to the health of its customers by realising efficient operation and business expansion through consolidation of resources for further growth as well as maximising the potential of the Chinese market.'

Based in Shanghai, Yakult China was established in 2005, and currently boasts some 2,216 employees.

