Yakult To Consider Business Tie-Up With Pokka Sapporo

Published on May 24 2021 7:59 AM in A-Brands tagged: Yakult / Pokka Sapporo / Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. has announced that it has signed an agreement with Pokka Sapporo Food & Beverage Ltd. and its parent company Sapporo Holdings Ltd., to discuss a business tie-up.

The discussions are expected to centre around an expansion into new areas of business for Yakult.

Sustainable Growth

The company completed its ten-year medium- to long-term management plan Yakult Vision 2020 in its fiscal year ended 31 March 2021.

The group increased sales by growing its presence overseas while increasing profits through products with high added value, such as Yakult 1000 and Yakult 400W.

The group plans to expand into new business fields and utilise external resources in an attempt to maintain sustainable growth in the future.

Yakult and Pokka Sapporo have announced 'a common understanding regarding utilisation of each company's resources to achieve sustainable growth', and agreed to start concrete discussions that will also involve Sapporo Holdings, the parent company of Pokka Sapporo.

In the future, the companies will examine the specific details to expand business by implementing various measures, such as building sustainable supply chains, among others.

Joint Working Group

Yakult and Pokka Sapporo will collaborate on a joint working group and discuss the scope of business tie-up and specific details focusing on various business areas.

Those areas include product development, streamlining of operations by using the assets owned by each company, and expanding sales by leveraging various sales channels.

The joint working group will carry out discussions and studies to create a business tie-up, should the initial discussion regarding scope work out successfully.

The agreement will not have any impact on the performance of the current fiscal year, Yakult added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.