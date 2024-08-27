Yili Named The World’s Most-Valuable Dairy Brand

Yili continues to hold the title of the world’s most-valuable dairy brand for the fifth consecutive year, with the Chinese brand boasting a value of $11.6 billion (€10.4 billion), according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Despite its dominance, Yili's brand value was down 6% compared to last year.

Digital Transformation

Yili operates 15 global R&D centres and has developed a three-tiered innovation platform, which aims to foster advancements from raw materials to final products – measures that have contributed to its strong market position.

In December 2023, Yili introduced a number of health-oriented products and updated its supply chain through the implementation of various digital transformation measures.

Dairy Challenges

Announcing the most-valuable dairy brands, Brand Finance warned that the dairy sector faces challenges with a sharp decline in prices affecting revenues.

This price drop has significantly impacted the revenues of many prominent dairy companies, resulting in lower overall revenues.

'The valuation data underscores the difficulties faced by the dairy sector in maintaining profitability amidst price pressures, even as brands succeed in strengthening their brand equity,' noted Brand Finance. 'This trend highlights the need for strategic adaptations within the industry to navigate economic challenges effectively.'

The report shows that the total value of the top 10 dairy brands ranked experienced a decrease by 6% from $46.7 billion (€41.8 billion) in 2023, to $43.8 billion (€39.2 billion) now.

Strongest Dairy Brand

Amul retains its status as the 'strongest' dairy brand in the rankings, with an improved Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91 out of 100. Its value was up 11% to $3.3 billion (€2.9 billion).

The brand holds an 85% share in the Indian butter market and a 66% market share in cheese.

Fastest Growing

Valio (brand value up 31% to $2 billion) makes an entry into the top ten this year, climbing four spots to secure 10th position and earning the title of the fastest-growing dairy brand.

This is partly attributed to the acquisition of Planti, a Finnish producer of plant-based dairy alternative products.

With this acquisition, Oddlygood, a subsidiary of Valio, becomes the market leader in plant-based dairy alternative snacks in Sweden and dairy alternative cooking products in Finland.

The top ten most valuable dairy brands, in order, are: 1. Yili, 2. Danone, 3. Mengniu, 4. Almarai, 5. Amul, 6. Arla, 7. Vinamilk, 8. President. 9. Iluma, 10. Valio.