A Pint For Every Personality: Find Your ‘Beersona’ With CMBC

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has crafted a range of profiles, or ‘beersonas’, based on the beer-buying habits of shoppers in convenience stores in the UK.

The study seeks to help convenience store owners understand more about beer shoppers and cater more effectively to their needs, according to CMBC.

The study identified the following ‘beersonas’.

1. Early Birds

Representing 29.3% of UK shoppers, Early Birds tend to buy beer earlier in the week, often purchasing ale alongside other grocery staples, such as tea bags, canned vegetables and salad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demographic here comprises shoppers with a higher disposable income, more free time, and the ability to shop around – buying in smaller amounts, but more frequently throughout the week, rather than in one big shopping trip.

2. Rush-Hour Regulars

Rush-Hour Regulars, comprising 16.2% of shoppers, are usually on a ‘meal for tonight’ mission. They use convenience stores ahead of dinnertime, between 16.00 and 18.00, which indicates that they will be on the lookout for chilled beer.

They are impulsive and can be persuaded to trade up to a new or premium product, favouring lager over ale, the study noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Weekend Welcomers

Comprising more than a quarter of shoppers (25.7%), Weekend Welcomers are often ‘time-poor’ and don’t tend to browse for long. They can be impulsive, depending on the weather and if there is an occasion coming along.

They may be more likely to look at the low- and no-alcohol range, due to busy family commitments or the need to drive.

Having mid-packs around the store and chilling beer, where possible, will help cater to these shoppers’ needs, CMBC noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. One Quick Thing

Representing 28.8% of shoppers, One Quick Thing comprises ‘top-up’ shoppers who may not initially be looking for beer.

These shoppers can be persuaded to add it to their baskets via strategic fixture placements that draw attention to great products and promotions.

They are deal-savvy and time-poor and will be interested in chilled products and respond to messaging about the best deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Opportunities

Howard Dix, business unit director for impulse at CMBC, highlighted that while Friday and Saturday evenings remain the peak time for beer purchases, there exists an opportunity to appeal to a different audience earlier in the week.

Dix added, “Retailers might be surprised to know that older shoppers who tend to shop for beer earlier in the week are actually one of the largest groups of available shoppers.

“I’d encourage convenience store owners to think about whether there are particular promotions they could run from Monday to Wednesday to cater to this group. Our Early Birds tend to like more traditional beers, such as ale and standard lager, so focusing on these products will maximise sales for the full week.”