Drinks

AB InBev Adds E-Truck To Delivery Fleet

AB InBev has completed its first 100% electric, emission-free beer delivery in Brussels with the introduction of the Jupiler E-truck to its fleet.

The truck uses 100% green electricity from the solar panels on the roof of the AB InBev depot in Anderlecht.

The brewer aims to carry out all its city distributions with 'low or zero emission' vehicles as part of its global commitment to achieve net-zero across its entire chain by 2040.

AB InBev E-Truck

The MAN Electric Truck used by AB InBev has a capacity of 160 autonomous kilometres that covers an average of ten businesses in Brussels in one trip.

The vehicle is completely CO2 neutral, and its manufacturer MAN is set to switch the current energy supply of its production plants to green hydrogen (H2), so that the entire 'Well to Wheel' value chain achieves CO2 neutrality.

The vehicle is one of Europe's first commercialised e-trucks and rolls off the production line as an e-truck.

Until now, many electric vehicles were converted diesel cars, making them less efficient and more difficult to scale.

Philippe Seminck, logistics director BeNeLux and France at AB InBev, said, "As a brewer that depends on natural ingredients, we see it as our responsibility to focus on CO2 reduction in order to achieve our net-zero target.

"In the long term, for example, we want to move to a complete low-emission fleet in Brussels. We want to lead the way and inspire other companies."

Green Logistics

AB InBev continuously tests different technologies in its quest to be a leader in green logistics, and claims to be the first brewer with an E-truck in Belgium.

Seminck added, "For short distances in city centres, electric driving is the future, for long distances we are looking at technologies such as hydrogen. From this year on, we will no longer buy diesel trucks for Brussels.

"Our goal is to achieve Net Zero by 2040 across our entire value chain, from farmer to consumer, logistics accounts for 10% of our emissions across the chain."

