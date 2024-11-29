AB InBev Named Official Beer Sponsor Of The FIFA Club World Cup 2025

FIFA has extended its partnership with AB InBev as the official beer sponsor of the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13.

AB InBev is also a sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the brewer noted.

The brands Budweiser and Michelob Ultra will lead the partnership, complemented by local brands in select markets.

'New Global Tournament'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “AB InBev has been an iconic sponsor of our events for almost 40 years. Today, we are delighted to welcome them as a partner of the new FIFA Club World Cup.

“We are at the beginning of a journey that will redefine club football and bring a new global tournament to life. With AB InBev’s brands by our side, we can create unforgettable moments for football fans around the world.”

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will see the participation of 32 of the world’s best football clubs for a month-long tournament across 11 host cities.

'Multifaceted Sponsorship'

As part of the multifaceted sponsorship, AB InBev will create unique brand experiences in participating countries, present the “Superior Player of the Match Award” and amplify memorable moments from the tournament.

“Our brands are at the heart of the world’s most meaningful cultural moments and iconic sporting events,” said CEO of AB InBev, Michel Doukeris.

“Our partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup continues this tradition by bringing beer and sport together for fans around the world, creating more moments of togetherness and conviviality. We look forward to activating this unique tournament with FIFA next summer.”