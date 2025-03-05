Anora Appoints Kirsi Puntila As Chief Executive Officer

Drinks group Anora has appointed Kirsi Puntila as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Puntila succeeds Jacek Pastuszka who has decided to retire, the company noted.

Most recently, Puntila served as senior vice president of the spirits division at the Nordic drinks firm.

She will continue to lead the spirits segment until the nomination of her successor, Anora noted.

She joined Altia in 2014, the predecessor of Anora, had help various roles including spirits category director and marketing director, based in Stockholm.

Before joining Altia, she served in various international roles at Pernod Ricard companies, including as global marketing manager for Absolut Flavors and Kahlua based in Stockholm and London.

'An Experienced Executive'

Michael Holm Johansen, chairperson of Anora’s board of directors, thanked Pastuszka for his contributions and leading Anora through a difficult time.

Johansen added, “Kirsi Puntila is an experienced executive in the beverage industry and a well-respected leader at Anora. Having worked closely with Jacek over the past year, Kirsi will ensure continuity in our short-term priorities on improving profitability and the balance sheet.

“Her extensive knowledge of Anora’s business is a clear asset for us, putting her in an excellent position to lead Anora towards its mid-term strategy update and, ultimately, towards our 2030 strategic goals.”

Commenting on her new role, Puntila stated, “Our product portfolio consists of the greatest Nordic wine and spirits brands, the bedrock of our future success, while also being a preferred choice for many renowned international partner brands in the Nordics and the Baltics.

“I look forward to working with the Anora team of dedicated professionals in my new role to strengthen Anora’s position as a wine and spirits powerhouse in the Nordic region with a continued focus on sustainability.”