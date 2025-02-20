Beer Industry Added €840bn To Global GDP In 2023, Study Finds

The beer industry contributed $878 billion (€840 billion) to global GDP in 2023, representing 0.8% of the world’s economic output, according to a study on the sector by Oxford Economics for the World Brewing Alliance (WBA).

The study – covering 185 countries, with detailed insights from 76 – confirms the industry's integral role in global economic activity.

According to this report, the beer sector supported 33 million jobs worldwide in 2023, equivalent to one in every 100 jobs, and the productivity of those employed by brewers was found to be higher than the average worker.

Emerging markets have seen a notable boost in economic contribution from the sector, with low- and lower-middle-income countries experiencing a 27% increase in GDP impact and a 24% rise in employment from 2015 to 2023.

In some regions, such as Cambodia, the beer sector accounts for as much as 5.8% of the national GDP.

Key Economic Contributions

Every $1 million (€0.95 million) in direct GDP generated by brewing activities is estimated to stimulate an additional $8 million (€7.6 million) in broader economic output, underscoring the sector’s notable multiplier effect.

The direct and indirect activities of the beer industry contributed $376 billion (€360 billion) in taxes from production, sales, and employment.

Furthermore, 86% of brewers’ supplier spending is retained within the country of production, benefiting local economies. In countries like Japan, Germany, and Brazil, this percentage is even higher.

In terms of comparison, the global GDP impact of the beer industry in 2023 was greater than the combined GDP of Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Serbia.

Extended Supply Chain and Agricultural Impacts

The supply chain associated with the beer sector further amplifies its economic influence. In 2023, brewers' downstream activities – including distribution, retail, and hospitality – accounted for $499 billion (€477 billion).

Local sourcing of agricultural inputs played a substantial role in upstream operations and wage-induced spending.

Therefore, agriculture is a large beneficiary, as the industry supports 6.4 million agricultural jobs, with extensive cultivation of hops and barley driving the economic benefits.