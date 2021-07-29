ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev

Published on Jul 29 2021 7:21 AM in Drinks tagged: Beer / Drinks / AB Inbev / Sales / Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beer Sales Surge Boosts Second-Quarter Revenue At AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a 27.6% increase in revenue in the second quarter of its financial year, restoring sales to to pre-pandemic levels and beating market expectations for profit as drinkers took advantage of eased restrictions in its major markets.

A year on from its worst quarter of the COVID-19 crisis, the Belgium-based brewer benefited from increased beer consumption across the Americas, in Europe and South Africa, including a leap of more than 50% in Colombia.

The group, which recently announced the appointment of a new chief executive, said that total volumes were up 20.8% in the quarter, it said, or by 17.0% in the first half.

Only in China, which moved out of its coronavirus lockdown earlier in 2020, were beer volumes lower.

EBITDA Forecast For The Year

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, retained its forecast that core profit  would grow by between 8% and 12% this year, with revenue increasing by a faster pace with healthy volumes and prices.

In the second quarter, EBITDA rose 31% on a like-for-like basis to $4.85 billion (€4.08 billion), against consensus expectations for a 19% increase.

“The consistent execution of our commercial strategy – centred around winning brands, category development and digital transformation – delivered continued momentum in the second quarter with top-line growth 3.2% ahead of Q219 pre-pandemic levels, even in light of ongoing COVID-19 impacts," commented Michel Doukeris, AB InBev chief executive.

Advertisement

"Looking forward, we will continue to build upon our customer- and consumer-first approach to drive growth and value creation.”

The group said that it delivered topline growth of 3.2% in the period, compared to the second quarter of 2019, even 'in the context of ongoing impacts related to COVID-19', and that it remains focused on category development, premiumisation, health and wellness, its 'beyond beer' strategy, and digital transformation initiatives.

Last summer, AB InBev announced the sale of its Australian subsidiary to Asahi, as part of a streamlining initiative.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover

Oktoberfest Cancellation Likely To Give Germany's Beer Industry A Hangover
Beer Drought A Possibility In UK, Trade Union Unite Warns

Beer Drought A Possibility In UK, Trade Union Unite Warns
Molson Coors Expecting Revenue To Rise By 'Mid-Single Digits' This Year

Molson Coors Expecting Revenue To Rise By 'Mid-Single Digits' This Year
Colruyt, Liefmans Announce Limited Edition Beer

Colruyt, Liefmans Announce Limited Edition Beer
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Tennent's Maker C&C Group Announces New Role For Chief Operating Officer
Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Diageo Sees Net Sales Up 8.3%, Boosted By Bars Reopening
Belgians The Biggest Consumers Of Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat Wed, 28 Jul 2021

Belgians The Biggest Consumers Of Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat
Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Campari Sees H1 Sales Jump, Shares Hit Record High
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN