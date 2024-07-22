Bitburger's Partnership With UEFA Euro 2024 'Exceeds Expectations'

German brewer Bitburger has said that its partnership with UEFA Euro 2024 'exceeded expectations' with the brand featuring in over 90 large areas during the tournament.

Bitburger was exclusively present in the ten Euro 2024 stadiums, hospitality areas, and the respective fan zones, it noted.

The brewer witnessed good demand for its products despite some fan zones being completely closed, or only open for shorter periods due to weather conditions.

In addition to Bitburger Premium Pils and the non-alcoholic Bitburger 0.0% Herb, the group's own brands Benediktiner Hell, König Pilsener, and Köstritzer Schwarzbier were also served in certain stadiums and fan zones, the company added.

Sales Growth

Bitburger also saw a strong presence across the board with secondary placements, contests, and promotions before UEFA Euro 2024.

Between May and June, the brand saw a double-digit market share and sales increase in a declining market.

Sebastian Holtz, sales and marketing director at Bitburger, added, “The enormous response and demand for our bottle cap promotion made this campaign a real hit for us and our partners.”

The promotion included more than 2,500 tickets to various UEFA Euro 2024 matches, with participants winning a total of 50 x 2 tickets for the final in Berlin.

"Despite the successful European Championship, we are only cautiously optimistic about the current and upcoming business year," cautioned Markus Spanier, managing director of finance at Bitburger.

"Rising personnel costs, high procurement prices for malt, and capital goods continue to pose a significant burden on the industry and our group."

Campaign Highlights

Bitburger launched the 'Please' campaign for greater brand presence and relevance during the tournament.

The brewer leveraged all relevant media channels for the entire customer journey.

In addition to the TV spot, Bitburger relied on out-of-home advertising with large posters in all host cities.

It aimed for a digital share of about 40%, targeting online video, and social media including influencer activations, CGI-generated videos, and collaborations with content partners.

“The UEFA Euro 2024 was a major challenge for our entire company, which all employees accepted and mastered excellently,” stated managing director and partner, Jan Niewodniczanski.

“Our teams in production, bottling, and logistics ensured the availability of our products in top quality, with no shortages, even with short-term changes. In parallel with supplying the stadiums and fan zones, we ensured Bitburger's brand presence from Hamburg to Munich.”

The match with the highest beer sales was the opening match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Arena, “with incredibly friendly fans from Scotland,” he added.