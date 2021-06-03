ESM Magazine

BrewDog Launches Carbon-Negative LOST Lager On Irish Market

Published on Jun 3 2021 4:00 PM in Drinks tagged: Beer / Brewdog / Lager / LOST

Scottish craft brewer BrewDog has launched what it describes as a 'planet-first' lager brand, LOST, on the Irish market.

The brewer is positioning the lager as 'carbon negative'; it is brewed using 30% less water than normal, and 100% wind power, while surplus fresh bread is used to replace some of the malt, which forms the base of the beer.

For every four-pack of the beer that's sold, BrewDog has also pledged to plant a tree in its 9,308 acre estate in the Scottish Highlands, which will undergo a major reforestation and peatland restoration project over the coming years.

Shopper Priority

“Sustainability is becoming a crucial priority to shoppers across both UK and Ireland, which is one of the reasons we decided to introduce LOST to the Irish market," said Alex Dullard, head of customer marketing at BrewDog.

"Our research shows that despite 92% of people wanting to live a sustainable lifestyle, only 16% are actively changing behaviour. It is therefore the responsibility of brands like BrewDog to help consumers act more sustainably. We believe LOST Lager can help to not only grow the sustainable beer market in Ireland, but also encourage Irish consumers to put more consideration into their purchases."

Carbon Negative

The launch of LOST lager follows an announcement last August that BrewDog was to become carbon negative with immediate effect, announcing a £30 million (€34.9 million) investment in sustainability initiatives.

The group added that it was 'looking forward' to the full reopening of its Dublin Outpost bar, its only outlet in the Republic of Ireland, sometime later this summer.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

