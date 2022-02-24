Budweiser Brewing Co APAC Sees Strong Demand For Premium Beer In China

Budweiser Brewing Co APAC, Asia's largest beer company by sales, said that it plans to promote more high-end beer in China, having seen strong demand especially for limited edition beer gift sets costing more than 1,500 yuan (€211).

The Asia arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands including Hoegaarden, Stella Artois, Corona and Harbin, said it currently holds more than 45% of China's market of premium and super premium beer.

Premium Beer

Chinese consumers are drinking less, but better beer, according to industry analysts. Beer typically costs between 5 and 10 yuan a bottle in China. Premium beer is priced at 10-12 yuan and super premium is anything more.

"Today we estimate that there is only 16% of the total beer consumption in China that is premium or super premium," while in South Korea it is 25% and in the West 40 to 45%, said Jan Craps, co-chair and chief executive of Budweiser APAC, in an interview with Reuters after its fourth-quarter results.

"If you look at the middle income household and GDP growth (in China), the market will be very attractive."

Limited-Edition Gift Box

Reflecting the strength of the demand for such products, a super high-end limited edition gift box priced at 1,588 yuan (€223) that contained a bottle of beer designed for the Year of Tiger and two Italian crystal glasses, "sold out immediately" after it was launched in January, he said.

"We only sold 2,400 bottles. From the start we didn't try to sell more, we want to keep it very limited."

Major beer brands in China such as Tsingtao Brewery 0168.HK and China Resources Beer 0291.HK have also launched super high-end products costing around or more than 1,000 yuan.

Analysts from Chinese investment bank CICC said in a report in July that the high-end market was the biggest growth driver of the beer industry.

Budweiser Brewing Co APAC on Thursday reported an 84.8% surge in net profit for 2021 on revenue up 14.9% helped by premium sales.

The group recently announced plans to bolster both its alcoholic and non-alcoholic ranges.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest Drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.