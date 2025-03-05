52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Campari Sees 2025 As A 'Transition Year', Warns Of Tariffs Impact

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Campari Sees 2025 As A 'Transition Year', Warns Of Tariffs Impact

Italian spirits group Campari has warned of the potential hit from US tariffs in what it said would be a 'transitional year' under its new chief executive.

The spirits industry is facing a prolonged downturn in demand and concerns about tariffs, which led Diageo to withdraw its sales growth target and Pernod Ricard to cut its sales forecasts in February.

The Italian group expects moderate organic growth in revenues, and operating margins to be mainly flat this year.

The maker of Aperol and Campari bitters said its adjusted operating profit dropped 2.5% last year on an organic basis, in the first set of results approved under new chief executive Simon Hunt who took up the role only in January.

The group expects the potential annual impact of 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and Europe into the US to be around €90-€100 million before any 'potential mitigation actions' which the group is assessing.

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday and he has also promised additional tariffs on the European Union.

Performance Highlights

Campari reported a 2.4% increase at constant exchange rate in like-for-like sales, to €3.07 billion ($3.23 billion), a touch above analysts consensus, which expected an increase to €3.02 billion according to LSEG data.

"Looking forward, following a transition period in 2025, we are very confident in our ability to deliver long-term sustainable outperformance," new CEO Hunt said in a statement.

He added that he sees significant potential for geographic expansion, but at the same time he wants to focus on "efficiency and commercial execution while ensuring balance sheet and operating deleverage".

ADVERTISEMENT

Campari confirmed its medium-term guidance.

Campari appointed Hunt as chief executive to replace Matteo Fantacchiotti, who resigned in September after only a few months in the role.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Irish Whiskey Exports Surpass €1bn In 2024
Irish Whiskey Exports Surpass &euro;1bn In 2024
2
Drinks

GlobalData Reveals Key Advertising Strategies Adopted By Beer Brands For Super Bowl LIX
GlobalData Reveals Key Advertising Strategies Adopted By Beer Brands For Super Bowl LIX
3
Drinks

Brewer AB InBev's Profits Jump Despite Slowdown In China Beer Market
Brewer AB InBev's Profits Jump Despite Slowdown In China Beer Market
4
Drinks

Prosecco Drives Growth In Italian Wine Exports Amidst Global Decline
Prosecco Drives Growth In Italian Wine Exports Amidst Global Decline
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com