Campari's Third-Quarter Operating Profit Drops 18%

Campari missed forecasts on Tuesday with an 18.2% drop in third-quarter operating profit and the Italian spirits maker warned its fourth-quarter results would be hit by lower production volume and an unfavourable sales mix.

Spirits makers have been struggling with lacklustre demand in the key markets of China and the United States after a post-pandemic boom.

Remy Cointreau slashed its full-year guidance last week.

Surprise Fall

Campari said it expected net sales to increase by a low-single digit percentage for the full year, after a surprise 1.4% fall in the third quarter.

Third-quarter net sales at the Aperol maker totalled €753 million ($814 million), missing analysts' consensus forecast of €832 million, according to Visible Alpha.

Milan-based Campari said macroeconomic, industry and climate factors all weighed on its results.

Gradual Return

Looking ahead, it forecast "a gradual return in the medium-term to a mid-to-high single digit organic net sales growth trajectory in a normalised macro environment".

It said streamlining its product portfolio and clamping down on costs would help to achieve that goal.

Chief Executive Matteo Fantacchiotti abruptly quit in September after only five months in charge, with the company citing personal reasons for his departure.