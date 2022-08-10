Captain Morgan Launches New Digital-First Campaign

Rum brand Captain Morgan has launched the first installment of its new global ‘Spice On’ campaign.

The campaign is the first to reflect the brand’s new global ‘Spice On’ positioning and will run on social, digital, and TV and is voiced by BAFTA-winning presenter, chef, and MC, Big Zuu.

Spice On

According to Captain Morgan, which is owned by Diageo, the campaign aims to celebrate ordinary people bringing their own ‘spice’ to the table.

The 20 second ad sees groups of friends bringing their own individuality as they hang out and put their own twist on how to enjoy Captain Morgan.

The product is used in unexpected ways, such as a Captain Morgan & Cola ice cream float and a complement to chicken wings.

Each individual take on the drink is celebrated, with the voiceover affirming ‘however you spice, spice on.'