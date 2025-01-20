Carlsberg Completes Acquisition Of Britvic

Danish brewer Carlsberg has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Carlsberg UK Holdings Limited has completed the acquisition of soft drinks firm Britvic.

An integrated beverage company - Carlsberg Britvic - has been established in the UK.

The deal will help Carlsberg strengthen its existing relationship with PepsiCo by becoming its largest bottling partner in Europe.

CEO of Carlsberg Group Jacob Aarup-Andersen stated, “The Britvic acquisition is a pivotal milestone in the history of Carlsberg as we deepen our commitment to the UK market and write an ambitious next chapter in our growth story.

“Soft drinks is an attractive category that also brings significant synergies in combination with beer. Britvic is a large-scale, well-established business with a strong portfolio of much-loved own and partnership brands that has consistently delivered strong results.”

New Management

Management teams from both businesses will work together at Carlsberg Britvic to drive growth for the combined company.

Paul Davies, the former CEO of Carlsberg Marston Brewing Company, will take up the position of chief executive of the newly formed business in the United Kingdom, effective 17 January 2025.

In 2007, Davies joined Carlsberg UK's marketing department and subsequently held the positions of VP of marketing and VP of sales for Carlsberg Sweden, and VP of Craft and Speciality for the Carlsberg Group in Copenhagen.

In January 2019 he was appointed managing director of Carlsberg Poland, where he also served as chair of the Polish Brewers Association.

Carlsberg Britvic

Other members of the Carlsberg Britvic executive team include, among others, Tom Smethers, chief financial officer; Munnawar Chishty, chief marketing officer; Ben Parker, VP sales – off trade; Chris Pratt, VP of sales – on trade, and Bruce Dallas, VP of Commercial Growth.

Pedro Magalhães will retain his role as managing director of Britvic Brazil, and Kevin Donnelly will continue as managing director of Britvic Ireland.

Both markets are now part of the Carlsberg Group.