Carlsberg Estimates Operating Profit Growth Of Up To 5% In 2024

Danish brewer Carlsberg said it expects organic operating profit growth of 1% to 5% in 2024 and inflationary pressures to moderate.

The world's third-largest brewer and maker of brands such as Kronenbourg 1664 reported a 4.7% rise in 2023 revenue to DKK 73.59 billion (€9.9 billion), narrowly topping the DKK 73.31 billion (€9.8 billion) expected by analysts, LSEG data showed.

Carlsberg said it expects a higher cost base in 2024 but will look to offset this with higher revenue per hectolitre and tight cost controls, though it would increase sales and marketing investments, the latter by over 10%.

CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said the company's financial health meant it could increase spending on growth initiatives and still deliver on its ambitions.

'A Strong Platform To Expand'

"The outperformance of our premium portfolio and our results in key Asian markets in 2023 are an affirmation that we have a strong platform to expand from," he said in a statement.

Carlsberg reported organic operating profit growth of 5.2%, around the middle of its guided range of 4-7%.

Organic volume saw 3.7% growth in Asia, while Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe witnessed declines of 2.3% and 4.0%, respectively.

The supervisory board of Carlsberg will propose a dividend of DKK 27 per share, equal to a total dividend payout of DKK 3.6 billion (€480 million), to the Annual General Meeting.

Last month, a Russian court ruled that the brewer had no right to sell the beer brand of its former local partner in some international markets and revoked its intellectual property rights after Moscow seized its local assets.

Moscow took control of Carlsberg's stake in Baltika, Russia's largest brewer, in July and placed it under 'temporary management', prompting Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen to say its business had been stolen.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.