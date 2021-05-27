Carlsberg Supports IARD Standards For Online Alcohol Sales

Published on May 27 2021 12:59 PM in Drinks tagged: E-Commerce / Alcohol / IARD / off-trade sales

Danish brewer Carlsberg Group is supporting the implementation of the IARD global standards for the online sales and delivery of alcoholic beverages.

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) comprises 12 beer, wine, and spirits companies, and the group has worked with online retailers to help ensure that robust standards are in place throughout the entire supply chain and customer journey to combat harmful drinking.

Shift To E-Commerce

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of hospitality venues in most countries throughout 2020 resulted in a global decline in alcohol sales by more than 6% year on year in 2020, there has been an acceleration in the shift to e-commerce with the sales and delivery of alcohol through the channel increasing by 33% globally.

According to IARD's report, e-commerce sales represented 4% of off-trade sales in 2020.

This initiative is focused on supporting consumers’ increasing demands for greater convenience with enhanced standards of responsibility to prevent sales to underage customers and reduce harmful drinking.

Safeguards

The IARD has collaborated with 14 prominent global and regional online retailers, and e-commerce and delivery platforms, and has identified five key safeguards where extra security standards can be introduced.

Albert Baladi, CEO Chair, IARD, said, "Our partnership will build on the many strong safeguards already in place, working together throughout the supply chain to achieve higher standards of responsible e-commerce."

The five standards that are set to be implemented globally are:

Improving safeguards and security measures aimed at preventing minors from buying alcohol Putting in place mechanisms to prevent beer, wine, and spirits from being delivered to minors, as well as individuals showing visible signs of intoxication, or where prohibited by law Providing tools, information, and education, or other support to drivers to empower them to deny delivery Enhancing consumer information and control Promoting global standards as a resource to support the development of national level codes and practices for the online sale and delivery of alcohol, that build on local and national regulation.

