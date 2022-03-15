Carlsberg Names Henrik Poulsen As Chair Of Its Supervisory Board

Danish brewer Carlsberg has elected Henrik Poulsen as the new chair of its supervisory board and Majken Schultz as deputy chair.

Earlier, Henrik Poulsen, Carl Bache, Magdi Batato, Lilian Fossum Biner, Richard Burrows, Søren-Peter Fuchs Olesen, and Majken Schultz were re-elected as members of the supervisory board.

At that time, the board also added two new members – Punita Lal and Mikael Aro.

In addition, Hans Andersen, Eva Vilstrup Decker, Erik Lund, Tenna Skov Thorsted and Olayide Oladokun were elected to the supervisory board as employee representatives.

Carlsberg Suspends Guidance

Last week, the brewer suspended its guidance for 2022 due to uncertainty about the large Russian market and said it had begun a strategic review of its business in the country.

"The future is highly unpredictable and we are reviewing a full range of strategic options for our Russian business," chief executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

Earlier, in February, Carlsberg said that it expects organic growth in operating profit to fall short of last year's levels, after posting fourth-quarter sales above expectations.

The company added that its organic operating profit is expected to grow by 0% to 7% in 2022, down from 12.5% growth last year, citing higher costs and continued coronavirus restrictions.

Its organic revenue growth for full-year 2021 was up 10.0%, while reported revenue growth rose 13.8% to DKK 66.6 billion (€8.95 billion). Sales in the fourth quarter amounted to DKK 15.2 billion (€2.04 billion).

