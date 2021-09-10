Published on Sep 10 2021 12:58 PM in Drinks tagged: Carlsberg / Environment / Carlsberg Signs World Federation Of Advertisers / Planet Pledge

Carlsberg Group has announced that it has signed the World Federation of Advertisers' (WFA) Planet Pledge – a global commitment to making marketing teams a force for positive change both internally and by inspiring consumers to act.

By signing the Planet Pledge, the brewer joins IKEA, PepsiCo, Tesco and Unilever, along with 18 national advertiser associations to find a clear role for marketing as a positive force for environmental change.

Robbie Millar, vice-president of global marketing at Carlsberg Group, said, “The Planet Pledge targets are ambitious and very much in line with our own. They recognise that success will require getting our consumers, customers and suppliers on board.

“In doing so, I truly believe in the power of effective marketing communication as a way of winning the hearts and minds of beer lovers everywhere and encouraging them to be more sustainable in their behaviour. By signing the pledge, we confirm our commitment to promoting sustainability through our actions globally.”

Planet Pledge

Planet Pledge focuses on four key areas, including the commitment to champion the global Race to Zero campaign, both internally and throughout the marketing supply chain, and emphasises scaling up the capability of marketing organisations to lead for climate action by providing the tools and guidance for marketers and agencies.

It will also emphasise harnessing the power of marketing communications to drive more sustainable consumer behaviour and reinforce a trustworthy marketing environment, where sustainability claims can be easily substantiated to build consumer trust.

Over the past year, marketers across the group have started using the brands to engage consumers on sustainability, the brewer noted.

For example, in the UK, Carlsberg has partnered with WWF to restore seagrass around the coastline. In Denmark, it has teamed up with WWF via the Tuborg brand to investigate plastic habits among Danes and provide them with advice and tips to use plastic more sustainably.

In Poland, the brewer ran a campaign, ‘we cherish water’ to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of water as a finite resource through the local brand KASZTELAN.

It has launched a new brand, Uszit, in Switzerland, which focuses on protecting forests, with proceeds from every can sold going to forest conservation projects.

In Vietnam, Carlsberg is focusing on improving access to freshwater for people living in Central Vietnam through the local brand Huda.

'Sustainable Choices'

Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, senior director of sustainability at Carlsberg Group, commented, “We are facing a climate crisis, and brand owners like ourselves carry a great responsibility: to go beyond making our own operations sustainable, and use our brands to inspire millions of consumers to make more sustainable choices.

“This is a vital year for climate action, and this pledge is an important step to engaging many more people to act for the future of our planet.”

Other Initiatives

Carlsberg Group has pledged to become a more sustainable business through its Together Towards ZERO programme. It was one of the first among brewers to set science-based targets to the more ambitious level of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Since 2015, Carlsberg has reduced relative emissions from its breweries by 39%, introduced innovations such as Snap Pack to cut plastic packaging waste.

Last month, the brewer raised its full-year earnings guidance after reporting second-quarter sales above expectations, but warned that severe coronavirus restrictions in Asia could hit sales.