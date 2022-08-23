Carlsberg Targets Net-Zero Emissions By 2040

Beer brewer Carlsberg Group has launched its new ESG programme, Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB), highlighting updated targets and new focus areas.

The plan includes a roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the group's entire value chain by 2040.

ESG At Carlsberg

TTZAB is an evolution of the previous Carlsberg ESG programme Together Towards ZERO, which delivered progress such as a 40% reduction in carbon emissions and a 21% reduction in water use per hectolitre of beer since 2015.

“TTZAB is an integral part of delivering on our purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Whilst we remain committed to the focus areas that we established in 2017, we have expanded the programme to include a wider array of ESG topics and to address the societal challenges impacting people and communities where we operate," said Cees ‘t Hart, CEO of Carlsberg Group.

"With our new programme, we are building on our existing progress and reaffirming our commitment to the collective action needed to stop the excessive increases in emissions the world is facing. We want to enable consumers to enjoy a great beer while leaving the smallest carbon footprint possible. To do this, we leave no stone unturned, from the grain and water that we brew with, to the recycling of empty bottles and cans once you’ve enjoyed your beer. This is the right thing to do, for our business and society," added Hart.

Read More: Carlsberg Q2 Sales Below Expectations As Higher Costs Drag

Other Ambitions

As part of the new programme, the brewery is bolstering initiatives to source responsibly, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, protect human rights, ensure compliance through the living by its compass programme and engage communities responsibly.

Other targets pertain to the company’s ambitions on responsible drinking and water, where it now targets a 35% global portfolio share for low-alcohol and alcohol-free brews by 2030, and replenishment of 100% of water consumed at breweries located in areas of high water risk by 2030.