Drinks

Constellation Brands Inaugurates New Headquarters In New York

By Dayeeta Das
Constellation Brands has officially inaugurated its new global headquarters in the Aqueduct Building campus at 50 East Broad Street in downtown Rochester, New York.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by state and local elected officials, the company noted.

The Corona beer-maker moved into the 170,000-square-foot riverfront campus at the beginning of June.

The renovated campus has been designed to optimise a combination of hybrid- and remote-working arrangements.

‘Growing Business Needs’

Bill Newlands, president and chief executive officer at Constellation Brands, said, “We are thrilled to have officially opened the doors at our new global headquarters in the heart of Rochester, where we have been a proud community member for nearly 80 years.

“The Aqueduct Building campus will help meet our growing business needs and enable us to better support our passionate and talented employees in the Rochester area, while helping to contribute to the positive momentum and vibrancy growing in the city today.”

Senator Chuck Schumer commented, “The intersection where the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct met the Genesee River is the place that launched the ‘Flour City’ and is now the place where Constellation Brands’ new global headquarters will propel the ‘Flower City’s’ spirit of innovation and growth to new heights.

“Constellation Brands’ commitment to investing in downtown Rochester not only revitalises this iconic location, but also brings hundreds of new jobs, opportunities and vibrancy to the heart of downtown. I commend Constellation Brands and all who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.”

A Major Cornerstone Project

Constellation’s move to this location is one of the major cornerstone projects of the city-sponsored ‘ROC the Riverway’ initiative, the company noted.

The initiative seeks to consolidate more than two dozen transformational projects along the Genesee River to restore and modernise Rochester’s riverfront as a hub for entertainment, businesses, and outdoor recreation.

“Constellation Brands’ move to the heart of Rochester will help to drive even more growth along the beautiful Genesee River and create good-paying jobs in the city centre,” Governor Kathy Hochul stated.

“Downtown Rochester is becoming a hub for prosperous, talent-rich companies, and this transformative project at the historic Aqueduct Building will add another leading business to the mix, unlocking economic opportunity along the waterfront for generations to come,” Hochul added.

