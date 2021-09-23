Constellation Brands Plans To Relocate Company Headquarters

Published on Sep 23 2021 12:55 PM in Drinks tagged: New York / Constellation Brands / Modelo / Corona / Rochester

Constellation Brands has announced plans to move its global headquarters from Victor, N.Y. to the Aqueduct Building campus located at 50 East Broad Street, downtown Rochester, N.Y.

The company, which will have nearly 400 employees working in the City of Rochester, will move into a 170,000 square feet space at the Aqueduct campus.

The construction and renovations are tentatively scheduled to start mid-to-late 2022 and are estimated to be ready for occupancy in spring 2024.

Bill Newlands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands, said, “A move to downtown Rochester provides opportunity to recruit and attract from a broad and diverse talent pool from the region that will help us achieve our long-term business ambitions, while also contributing to the positive momentum and vibrancy growing in the city today. We look forward to continuing to foster the economic development and job creation in Rochester for years to come.”

“We have been a proud member of the Rochester community and surrounding area for more than 75 years, and remain committed to maintaining our presence locally,” said Rob Sands, executive chair of Constellation’s board of directors.

“We believe this move will foster collaboration within the company and the community while contributing to Rochester’s revitalization efforts.”

Major Cornerstone Project

Constellation’s move to this location is one of the major cornerstone projects of the ROC the Riverway programme which consolidates more than two dozen transformational projects along the Genesee River to restore and contemporise Rochester’s riverfront as a destination hub for entertainment, businesses, and outdoor recreation.

“Constellation has a long history of supporting the community as evidenced by the Sands family and Constellation Brands’ generous contributions to local hospitals, theatres, and non-profit organisations,” said Rochester Mayor, Lovely Warren.

“We are excited to have Constellation Brands call downtown home and look forward to the prosperity the company and its employees will bring to this central location of the city.”

“Constellation Brands’ exciting decision to expand its regional operations and establish its new headquarters in downtown Rochester will help to further advance our efforts to create new, good-paying jobs and a thriving city centre,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“Downtown Rochester’s Innovation Zone is already home to some of the most talent-rich companies in the world. This transformative project at the historic Aqueduct Building will also help to maximise our $50 million ROC the Riverway efforts, which are reimagining and transforming the waterfront along the beautiful Genesee River, helping Rochester to thrive for generations to come."

Constellation Brands Ontario County

Constellation Brands will continue to have a significant presence in Ontario County, N.Y., where the company was founded, with approximately 200 employees in the office building the company owns, located on North Bloomfield Road in Canandaigua, N.Y.

The company recently completed a renovation project to enhance the space, including technology upgrades, energy efficiency improvements, building infrastructure modernisation, and a number of functional and cosmetic upgrades throughout the interior and exterior of the 66,000 square foot building.

This building is home to finance, IT, facilities, transportation, and insights and analytics departments.

Greater Rochester is one of the most productive regions in the country, ranking third in college degrees per capita and number one for degrees in STEM fields, and is outperforming its peers in terms of attracting talent and innovative businesses.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.