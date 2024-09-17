52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Continente Introduces Yoghurt With One Year Shelf Life

By Branislav Pekic
Portuguese retailer Continente has introduced Yogoody Shake, a powdered yoghurt drink that, it claims, will transform the yoghurt market.

With a shelf life of up to 12 months and no need for refrigeration, these sustainable shakes are now available in Continente stores across Portugal.

Yogoody Shake comes in four flavours: mango, strawberry, red fruits, and vanilla.

Developed by a Portuguese startup, these shakes are made from powdered yoghurt that dissolves in water, offering a practical and portable option for yoghurt lovers.

Yogoody is packed with seven strains of probiotics and three grams of prebiotic fibre per serving, corresponding to more than 10% of daily fibre requirements.

The innovative formula combines fermented dairy, whole fruit, and oat fibre to create a healthy and satisfying drink.

Each Yogoody pack contains four 30-gram sachets, available at a suggested retail price of €9.90. Customers can also receive a free sample and shaker with their purchase.

Continente Food Lab

The product features the Continente Food Lab seal, a platform for Portuguese food innovation, responsible for developing and introducing new global food trends and innovative products.

Products featuring the seal are introduced through a dynamic and experimental approach, with customer feedback playing a key role in their continued availability.

Continente Food Lab products can be found in 10 hypermarkets across Portugal, including Continente Matosinhos, Colombo, Gaia Shopping, Gaia Jardim, Telheiras, Oeiras, Vasco da Gama, Cascais, Antas, and Coimbra Shopping.

Additionally, Continente Online caters to customers in the Greater Lisbon, Porto, and Coimbra regions.

Continente's parent company, Sonae, reported consolidated turnover growth of 11%, to €4.3 billion, in the first half of its financial year.

