ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Continente Launches Wine In Pouch Packaging

Published on Sep 22 2021 7:25 AM in Drinks tagged: Wine / Portugal / Continente / Packaging

Continente Launches Wine In Pouch Packaging

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched wine from The Vinhas de Monsaraz DOC Alentejo in pouch packaging.

The range, exclusive to the retailer, is available in white, red and rosé versions.

The new 1.5 litre pouch is priced at €5.99, and is ideal for preserving wine after opening because it remains in vacuum as they are served.

The packaging is recyclable, unbreakable and extremely light, besides having a very low carbon footprint compared to traditional glass bottles.

It also features handles, which makes it easy to carry. Moreover, the size is apt for cooling in the fridge, and it also has a tap for easy pouring.

Vinhas de Monsaraz Range

The range is produced by Carmim (Cooperativa Agrícola de Reguengos de Monsaraz) under the Vinhas de Monsaraz label.

The red wine stands out for its aroma of ripe red fruit integrated with spicy notes and for an elegant, fruity and balanced flavour with soft tannins, while the white wine is fruity, with citrus and tropical fruit notes and has a fresh, intense and balanced flavour.

Advertisement

The rosé is characterised by red fruit aromas in floral notes with a fresh, intense and balanced taste.

Continente supports local production and seeks to offer the best from the various national wine regions.

According to latest data from sector association ViniPortugal, Portuguese wine exports recorded 19.3% growth in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, while the average price rose by 4.2%.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Italian Pasta Exports To UK Drop 28% Due to Brexit

Italian Pasta Exports To UK Drop 28% Due to Brexit
Portuguese Wine Exports Grow 19% In First Half Of 2021

Portuguese Wine Exports Grow 19% In First Half Of 2021
Rapper Snoop Dogg Helps Boost Sales At Treasury Wine Estates

Rapper Snoop Dogg Helps Boost Sales At Treasury Wine Estates
Lidl Portugal Introduces Canned Wine

Lidl Portugal Introduces Canned Wine
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

Pernod Ricard Acquires Online Spirits Seller Whisky Exchange Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Pernod Ricard Acquires Online Spirits Seller Whisky Exchange
Diageo To Set Up Research And Development Centre In Shanghai Fri, 17 Sep 2021

Diageo To Set Up Research And Development Centre In Shanghai
Bulmers Maker C&C Group Returns To Growth And Profitability Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Bulmers Maker C&C Group Returns To Growth And Profitability
Heineken Collaborates With Daniel Craig For New Commercial Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Heineken Collaborates With Daniel Craig For New Commercial
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN