Continente Launches Wine In Pouch Packaging

Published on Sep 22 2021

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched wine from The Vinhas de Monsaraz DOC Alentejo in pouch packaging.

The range, exclusive to the retailer, is available in white, red and rosé versions.

The new 1.5 litre pouch is priced at €5.99, and is ideal for preserving wine after opening because it remains in vacuum as they are served.

The packaging is recyclable, unbreakable and extremely light, besides having a very low carbon footprint compared to traditional glass bottles.

It also features handles, which makes it easy to carry. Moreover, the size is apt for cooling in the fridge, and it also has a tap for easy pouring.

Vinhas de Monsaraz Range

The range is produced by Carmim (Cooperativa Agrícola de Reguengos de Monsaraz) under the Vinhas de Monsaraz label.

The red wine stands out for its aroma of ripe red fruit integrated with spicy notes and for an elegant, fruity and balanced flavour with soft tannins, while the white wine is fruity, with citrus and tropical fruit notes and has a fresh, intense and balanced flavour.

The rosé is characterised by red fruit aromas in floral notes with a fresh, intense and balanced taste.

Continente supports local production and seeks to offer the best from the various national wine regions.

According to latest data from sector association ViniPortugal, Portuguese wine exports recorded 19.3% growth in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, while the average price rose by 4.2%.