Diageo Agrees To Acquire Mezcal Unión

Published on Aug 11 2021 9:58 AM in Drinks tagged: Diageo / Mexico / Acquisition / Mezcal Unión / Casa UM

Diageo has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Mezcal Unión through the acquisition of Casa UM.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearances and will be funded through existing cash, the company added.

Launched in 2011 by a group of Mexican entrepreneurs, Mezcal Unión aims to develop the category while generating positive social impact and preserving traditional production.

The founders of the union will continue to be involved in the business to support the brand’s future success and growth, Diageo added.

Partnership With Mezcal Unión

Diageo has worked in partnership with Mezcal Unión since 2016, providing expertise and supporting the growth of the brand’s distribution network in Mexico, the United States, and other countries.

Over this period, Mezcal Unión’s growth has accelerated, and they have integrated numerous Mezcal producers and agave farmers into their sustainability and community support programmes, focused on contributing to local development in Oaxaca.

Marketing and innovation director for Diageo in Mexico, Mónica Michel, commented, “We are delighted to continue working with its founders and welcome this brand to our Reserve portfolio, which includes exceptional brands across exciting and fast-growing categories like tequila and mezcal.”

Over the last two years, Mezcal Unión has emerged as one of the leading Mezcal brands in bars and restaurants in Mexico.

'Power Of Transformation'

Alejandro Gutierrez Champion, co-founder at Mezcal Unión added, “We believe in the power of transformation through collaboration. This approach has supported both the growth of the brand and local communities and agave farmers in Oaxaca.

“We are proud to have delighted consumers with an excellent artisanal-craft mezcal and are confident that as part of Diageo, one of the largest and most respected spirits companies in the world, Mezcal Unión will continue to support the development of the category, open doors to new markets and strengthen our brand mission.”

The company posted an 8.3% increase in reported net sales in the full year to 30 June, to £12.7 billion (€14.93 billion), boosted by the reopening of bars and restaurants in some markets and strong retail demand across all its regions.

