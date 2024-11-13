Diageo Announce New Global Division For Luxury Brands

Diageo Luxury Group is a new global division from Diageo for its luxury brands.

The move brings assets into one portfolio including brands Brora and Port Ellen, Scottish brand homes including Johnnie Walker Princes Street, and luxury wine business Justerini & Brooks.

The new division will be responsible for chartering luxury strategy and accelerating the growth of brands that retail at $100 (€94) and above.

The company said this is the fastest growing price tier in international spirits since 20201, underpinned by long term consumer trends, like a growing interest from younger consumers.

Diageo Luxury Company

The Diageo Luxury Group will focus on key cities around the world, global travel and Great Britain, the home of Scotch Whisky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes as Diageo Great Britain simultaneously launches the Diageo Luxury Company (DLC), a division within the home market.

The Diageo Luxury Group includes 15 brand homes and distillery visitor experiences, including Johnnie Walker Princes Street, which has welcomed over 1 million visitors from 141 countries since it opened three years ago.

Luxury Distilleries

In Scotch alone, Diageo’s access amounts to over 10 million casks from over 30 distilleries, approximately half of the total number of casks currently resting in Scotland.

These include ‘ghost’ stocks from Port Ellen and Brora, appointment-only, luxury distilleries, and icons of the whisky world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Bramham, Managing Director, the Diageo Luxury Group, said, “We are privileged to hold Diageo’s finest assets in our possession - a collection of exceptional brands and talented individuals that allow us to combine heritage with a forward-thinking drive.

"Bringing the breadth of our luxury offering together, alongside a focus on expansion of our luxury-based experiences, has Diageo incredibly well-placed to deliver for our clients and customers.”