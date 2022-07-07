Diageo To Launch Canned Cocktails With The Vita Coco Company

Spirits giant Diageo has teamed up with The Vita Coco Company to launch a line of premium canned cocktails crafted by blending Captain Morgan rum and coconut water.

The ‘Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan’ cocktail line will be available in three variants – Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito.

The cocktails, with 5% ABV, will be sold in 12oz cans for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a four-pack unit.

Diageo will produce, distribute and market Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan products.

'Tropical Drinks'

“Cocktail drinkers are looking for convenient ways to enjoy high-quality classic tropical drinks, especially rum-based ones,” said Debra Crew, president of Diageo North America.

“As we continue expanding our ready-to-drink portfolio, we consider ways to elevate the category, and it just made sense to marry together two premium brands that are loved by consumers around the world,” she added.

In the United States, rum-based cocktails are growing at a rate of 269%, according to data from Nielsen, with Piña coladas, daiquiris, and mojitos the most dynamic cocktail varieties.

The category is growing faster than the entire spirits-based ready-to-drink category.

Michael Kirban, executive chairman and co-founder of The Vita Coco Company, commented, “Consumers in tropical regions have been enjoying coconut water as a great-tasting, high-quality mixer in their cocktails for generations.

“Now that coconut water is becoming a household staple across the United States, we wanted to make creating a delicious cocktail a few steps easier. We're so excited to partner with Diageo to offer some great, ready-to-drink options featuring the best of both worlds: Vita Coco and Captain Morgan."

Canned Cocktails

The cocktails line is expected to hit store shelves by early 2023 and will be available across the United States wherever spirits-based ready-to-drink beverages are sold.

All cans of Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan will feature clear symbols clarifying that they are only to be enjoyed by consumers who are of legal drinking age, Diageo added.

