52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

EU Beer Production Reaches 34.3 Billion Litres In 2023: Eurostat

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
EU Beer Production Reaches 34.3 Billion Litres In 2023: Eurostat

EU countries produced 34.3 billion litres of beer in 2023, including 1.8 billion litres containing less than 0.5% or no alcohol, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

Beer production in the EU fell by 5%, or 1.7 billion litres, compared to 2023, data showed.

The production of non-alcoholic beer increased by 13.5% year on year, or 0.2 billion litres.

Germany retained its spot as the leading producer of alcoholic beer in the EU with 7.2 billion litres, accounting for 22.3% of the total EU production.

Spain emerged second with 4.0 billion litres, (12.4% of total EU production), followed by Poland at 3.5 billion litres (10.8%), the Netherlands at 2.4 billion litres (7.5%), and Belgium at 2.0 billion litres (6.3%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Exporters, Importers

In 2023, the Netherlands was the EU's top alcoholic beer exporter at 1.8 billion litres, accounting for 21.5% of the total beer exports from EU countries.

However, the export volume marks a decrease of 0.1 billion litres in beer exports compared to 2022.

The Netherlands was followed by Germany and Belgium (both exporting 1.4 billion litres), Czechia and Ireland (both exporting 0.5 billion litres).

France was the top importer of alcoholic beer at 0.9 billion litres, representing 17.1% of EU total (intra- and extra-EU) imports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other big importers were Italy at more than 0.7 billion litres, and Spain, the Netherlands and Germany each importing approximately 0.6 billion litres.

Other Findings

The UK emerged as the leading destination for EU alcoholic beer exports at 0.8 billion litres, or 22.8% of total extra-EU beer export.

It was followed by the United States at 0.6 billion litres, followed by Russia at 0.3 billion litres, China at 0.3 billion litres, and Cuba at 0.2 billion litres.

Eurostat noted that the imports of beers containing alcohol from countries outside the EU were marginal compared to imports within the EU.

EU countries favoured British and Mexican beer in 2023 from non-EU destinations, importing 0.3 billion litres and 0.1 billion litres, respectively.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

AB InBev Sale Of Russian JV Stake To Anadolu Efes Rejected By Authorities
AB InBev Sale Of Russian JV Stake To Anadolu Efes Rejected By Authorities
2
Drinks

Molson Coors Tops Quarterly Results On Strong Beer Demand In Europe, Asia
Molson Coors Tops Quarterly Results On Strong Beer Demand In Europe, Asia
3
Drinks

India Plans Tougher Ad Curbs On Liquor Makers Such As Carlsberg, Diageo, Pernod
India Plans Tougher Ad Curbs On Liquor Makers Such As Carlsberg, Diageo, Pernod
4
Drinks

Heineken's International Beer Day Message: Celebrate Good Times, Not Just Beer
Heineken's International Beer Day Message: Celebrate Good Times, Not Just Beer
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com