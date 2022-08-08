Eurocash Group Opens 250th Duży Ben Outlet

Polish retailer Eurocash Group has opened its 250th Duży Ben outlet in Tczew in the Pomeranian province.

Duży Ben is a chain of specialist liquor stores in Poland operated by Eurocash.

Michał Florkiewicz, managing director of the Duży Ben chain, said, "Duży Ben is an innovative format which has completely changed the perception of liquor shops in Poland.

"Tczew is the first city in a region that is completely new to us, so we are delighted to be celebrating the opening of our 250th shop here."

This year, the chain is focusing on expanding its presence in regions where it is present, such as Greater Poland, Lower Silesia, Silesia and the Łódzkie Voivodship, as well as on new markets, including Warsaw, Malopolska and Zachodniopomorskie, where it entered last year.

The Duży Ben format combines the features of a convenience store with that of a specialist store.

In addition to convenient locations, long opening hours, and a better shopping experience, the format offers a wide range of alcoholic beverages as well as attractive promotions.

Customers also benefit from the loyalty programme 'Ekipa Dużego Bena', which already has almost half a million subscribers.

Its mobile application offers, among others, coupons with discounts, the latest promotions, and individual shopping history.

Florkiewicz stated, "We want Duży Ben to be more than a shop for the customer. It is very important to us how consumers perceive us and how they feel about us. We are committed to a relaxed atmosphere and the feeling that the shopper drops by as if they are part of their team.

"Our sales advisors are open-minded and have a pro-consumer approach, but above all - they are trained so that they always offer professional advice. Added to this is our marketing communication with a strong focus on customer needs. It is these aspects that are the foundation of our business, as well as the driving force behind our development."

Each outlet offers nearly 1,500 products in the categories of beer, wine, whisky, spirits and soft drinks.

