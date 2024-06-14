52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

French Spirits Exports Tumble Ahead Of Worsening Trade Conflict

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
French Spirits Exports Tumble Ahead Of Worsening Trade Conflict

French spirits sales and exports have dropped sharply this year as consumers continued to cut back spending, the industry lobby said, warning that looming trade barriers could further hurt the sector.

Earlier, cognac makers said they were "deeply" worried about an anti-dumping probe launched by Beijing in January, after the European Commission imposed tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

Total spirits exports dropped 13% in volume last year to 406 million litres and 12% in value to €4.8 billion ($5.2 billion), with sales to the US  collapsing 36% in value and 35% in volume, the Federation Francaise des Spiritueux (FFS) said.

Cognac exports, which account for 70% of total French spirits exports, plunged 21% in volume in 2023. China accounted for 19.4% of cognac exports in 2023, according cognac producers.

"The consequences of inflation in third countries are now giving way to ongoing trade conflicts whose resolution is threatened," FFS said in a statement, citing the United States with uncertain presidential elections and China's anti-dumping investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Remy Cointreau which earns significant revenue in the Asian market, were down more than 6% on Thursday, to the lowest level in more than 7 years. Pernod Ricard was also lower although at a lesser extent.

Spirits Exports

In 2024, two thirds of spirits exports in value were being shipped to high-risk markets, the FFS said.

Alcohol demand has also fallen sharply in France in the past years, shedding 60% over 60 years.

Spirits sales in major retail outlets shed 10% since 2020 and 4.3% in 2023 only to 251 million litres, FFS said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first months of 2024 leave an even more bitter taste: the decline in volumes is around 5% compared to the previous year and marks an accelerating downward trend," it said.

Some types of spirits used in cocktails, such as gin, were spared but digestives collapsed with whiskeys falling 6.4% and rums 3.8%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Belgian Beer Consumption, Exports Decline In 2023, Study Finds
Belgian Beer Consumption, Exports Decline In 2023, Study Finds
2
Drinks

French Cognac Makers 'Deeply Concerned' After EU Slaps Tariffs On Chinese EVs
French Cognac Makers 'Deeply Concerned' After EU Slaps Tariffs On Chinese EVs
3
Drinks

Wine And Spirits Industry Provides 'Major Boost' To UK Economy
Wine And Spirits Industry Provides 'Major Boost' To UK Economy
4
Drinks

Singapore's Tolaram To Buy Diageo's Shareholding In Guinness Nigeria
Singapore's Tolaram To Buy Diageo's Shareholding In Guinness Nigeria
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com