Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

French Tie-Up Seeks To Put More Fizz In Champagne Market

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two of Champagne's leading producing cooperatives, Nicolas Feuillatte and Castelnau, have agreed to merge in a bid to become one of the three biggest players in the sector which has seen sales rocket this year.

The proposal was adopted by general assemblies at both the Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte (CV-CNF) and the Cooperative Regionale des Vins de Champagne Castelnau (CRVC) on Wednesday (15 December).

Between them CV-CNF and CRVC represent over 6,000 growers and nearly 3,000 hectares, which accounts for about 9% of the Champagne vineyard, CV-CNF said in a statement.

The new group, named Terroirs & Vignerons de Champagne, aims to reach sales of €300 million ($339 million) and a 5% market share in volume within five years based on a production potential of 24.5 million bottles, it said.

That would still be far behind the leader of the sector, luxury group LVMH, which sold about 65 million bottles per year before the pandemic under brands including Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Perignon.

Pernod Ricard is the number two with Perrier-Jouët and Maison Mumm.

Champagne Sales Soar

The closing of the Terroirs & Vignerons de Champagne merger comes as champagne sales have soared this year after a slump in 2020 due to the closure of bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

By mid-December sales of champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, which is the world's third largest brand in volume, had already surpassed their record of 2019, helped by record sales in the United States and Britain, a CV-CNF spokesperson said.

Producers endured their worst harvest in 40 years in 2021 after vineyards were ravaged by frosts and mildew fungus attacks. But Champagne is typically made from a combination of wines produced the previous year and earlier.

Champagne sales are set to reach a four-year high this year, driven by strong exports to the United States and Australia, champagne wine growers lobby SGV said in October, adding that Brexit and a row with Russia had not hit volumes.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Biedronka Opens Six New Stores Ahead Of Christmas
2
Technology

Netto Marken-Discount Partners With Trigo On Hybrid Cashierless Supermarket
3
Drinks

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market To Be Worth $2.8 Trillion By 2028
4
Retail

Lenta To Acquire Online Food Retailer Utkonos
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com