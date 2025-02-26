52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

GlobalData Reveals Key Advertising Strategies Adopted By Beer Brands For Super Bowl LIX

By Dayeeta Das
Super Bowl LIX saw the implementation of various advertising strategies by alcoholic beverage brands to promote their products.

Global Ads Platform by data and analytics firm GlobalData has unveiled key emotional branding strategies used in these advertisements.

From humour to celebrity endorsements, beer brands such as Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Coors Light, launched YouTube advertisement campaigns that resonated with their vast and diverse audience.

Energetic Lifestyle

Michelob Ultra's 'The Ultra Hustle' commercial leverages celebrity endorsements with Serena Williams and Jon Hamm to connect the brand with an energetic lifestyle.

The commercial focused on hustling and excelling in life, suggesting that Michelob Ultra complements this energetic lifestyle by pairing success with a refreshing drink.

Easy Enjoyment

Bud Light presented the 'Big Men on Cul-de-Sac' ad, portraying the brand as an integral part of spontaneous fun and casual gatherings to highlight its 'Easy to Drink. Easy to Enjoy' quality.

The approach aligns the beer with moments of simplicity, friendship, and camaraderie, targeting young adults and those who appreciate light-hearted humour, GlobalData noted.

Meaningful Moments

Stella Artois relied on humour with its 'New Sibling' commercial featuring appearances of Matt Damon and David Beckham.

The ad highlights the importance of family connection to place the beer as part of special, unforgettable experiences.

Globalata noted that this creates a positive, relatable message about valuing connections and savouring life’s moments.

American Tradition

Budweiser reinforced the brand's long-standing presence in American culture by showcasing everyday American scenes and emphasising shared experiences in its 'Six Degrees of Bud' commercial.

The ad aims to strengthen brand awareness by associating Budweiser with positive social connections, tradition, and a sense of belonging within the American identity, GlobalData noted.

Humorous and Relaxation

Coors Light emptied a comic approach in its 'Slow Monday' spot, personifying the Monday blues with sloths and promoting the idea of relaxation.

The commercial suggests Coors Light as a remedy for the Monday blues with a twist of humour in a bid to associate the brand with lightheartedness and an escape from everyday stress.

Shreyasee Majumder, social media analyst at GlobalData, commented, “Super Bowl LIX beer commercials emphasised emotional engagement, social connections, and cultural relevance to strengthen brand positioning.”

