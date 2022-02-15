Hennessy Collaborates With Maluma On Limited-Edition Bottle

Premium cognac brand Hennessy has teamed up with Maluma, the Latin singer, on a limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle.

Maluma has partnered with the brand since 2019.

The latest collaboration embodies Hennessy’s brand ethos – Never Stop, Never Settle – and celebrates Latin culture in art, music and fashion, LVMH said in a statement.

'Vibrant Colours And Tones'

Maluma said, "Our beautiful diverse and blended Latin culture inspired the vibrant colours and tones of my design for the bottle. I wanted to represent the warm hospitality of our people and how we enjoy life through music, family values, and our culture’s history."

Jasmin Allen, senior vice president of Hennessy US, added, "With this collaboration, we continue our legacy embracing Maluma’s expansive perspective in this Hennessy V.S.O.P limited edition – where quality meets unapologetic originality.

"Hennessy has a long history of championing and celebrating those who push the limits of potential, and Maluma’s journey is the perfect personification of our brand ethos."

Partnership

According to LVMH, it was more than natural for the brand to partner with Maluma as his inspiration and success represent the collective dreams of his family, his community, his fans, and their culture.

The singer is the first recording artist to design a limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle, LVMH noted.

A collectible edition – featuring a bottle glorifier – will also be available.

In March of last year, Hennessy became the first global spirits partner of the NBA (National Basketball Association).

