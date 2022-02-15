Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Hennessy Collaborates With Maluma On Limited-Edition Bottle

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Premium cognac brand Hennessy has teamed up with Maluma, the Latin singer, on a limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle.

Maluma has partnered with the brand since 2019.

The latest collaboration embodies Hennessy’s brand ethos – Never Stop, Never Settle – and celebrates Latin culture in art, music and fashion, LVMH said in a statement.

'Vibrant Colours And Tones'

Maluma said, "Our beautiful diverse and blended Latin culture inspired the vibrant colours and tones of my design for the bottle. I wanted to represent the warm hospitality of our people and how we enjoy life through music, family values, and our culture’s history."

Jasmin Allen, senior vice president of Hennessy US, added, "With this collaboration, we continue our legacy embracing Maluma’s expansive perspective in this Hennessy V.S.O.P limited edition – where quality meets unapologetic originality.

"Hennessy has a long history of championing and celebrating those who push the limits of potential, and Maluma’s journey is the perfect personification of our brand ethos."

Partnership

According to LVMH, it was more than natural for the brand to partner with Maluma as his inspiration and success represent the collective dreams of his family, his community, his fans, and their culture.

The singer is the first recording artist to design a limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle, LVMH noted.

A collectible edition – featuring a bottle glorifier – will also be available.

In March of last year, Hennessy became the first global spirits partner of the NBA (National Basketball Association).

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Portuguese Wine Exports Rise 8% to €925m In 2021
2
Drinks

Champagne Sales Hit Record As Fizz Returns With Pandemic Recovery
3
Drinks

Japan Brewer Kirin To Exit Myanmar, Seek Sale Of Two Units
4
Drinks

Oxford Economics Report Outlines Global Economic Impact Of Beer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com