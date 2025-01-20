How Australians Responded To Celebrity-Endorsed Drinks In 2024

Celebrity endorsement for alcohol brands has been a popular trend with many leading names associating themselves with specialty gins, tequilas and mescal, as well as major whiskey, champagne and wine brands.

NielsenIQ (NIQ) has recently released a report that unveils the influence of celebrity endorsements on consumer choice in Australia last year.

The study revealed that 8% of all on-premises visitors were influenced by celebrity endorsements in at least one category when choosing brands in 2024.

Drinks Type

Data showed that celebrity endorsements had the strongest impact on hard seltzer purchases, influencing 12% of consumers in this category.

Second on the list was energy drinks at 10%, followed by alcoholic ginger beer at 9%, and tequila and rum at 7% and 6%, respectively.

At 4%, gin ranked eighth for the proportion of consumers being influenced by celebrity endorsements despite recent high-profile celebrity brand launches in the category.

Of the 8% of consumers who have been influenced by celebrity endorsements, the majority, 54%, are under the age of 35. This age group represents 30% of on-premises visitors.

Under 35s are the most likely to be influenced by celebrity endorsements in the hard seltzer, energy drink, and alcoholic ginger beer category, but 35-54s are more likely to be influenced by celebrity endorsements in tequila.

The 'On-Premises' Factor

On-premise locations like bars and restaurants are more likely where consumers connect with celebrity brands, according to the study.

Forty-one percent of Australians said they would most likely buy a new drink brand at bars or restaurants, ahead of the global average of 35%.

In contrast, 34% said they would buy a new drink brand at a supermarket and 25% would opt for the online channel or social media outlets.

The influence of social media is 'important but less impactful' in terms of the role it plays in driving on-premises sales.

Data showed that 28% of Australian on-premises consumers agree that they often order new and exciting drinks seen on social media, compared to the 37% global average.

According to NIQ, there is an appetite for consumers to be influenced by celebrity endorsements in Australia, with 26% of on-premises consumers stating that they are likely or very likely to be influenced to purchase a product or type of drink by celebrity endorsement or ownership, though this is below the global average of 42%.

'Not The Main Deciding Factor'

Tom Graham, CGA by NIQ’s senior manager for customer success, stated that celebrity endorsements have a role to play in decision-making but are not the main deciding factor of drink or brand choice.

Graham explained, “There are certain categories that lend themselves to this more than others. They offer a greater opportunity to leverage endorsements as a factor in drink choice.

“Restaurants and bars represent a key channel to push and market celebrity brands, as this is where consumers are most likely to try new and/or premium brands (celebrity brands are often in these categories). These venues allow bartenders to connect directly with customers and explain the unique origin story of celebrity brands while also giving venues status.”

“Lastly, leveraging social media can also be a useful way to highlight new brands that a venue is stocking and show off the availability of celebrity brands to future customers,” he added.