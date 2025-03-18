52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

InvestBev To Pour $100m In Kentucky Bourbon Barrels

By Alexandru Negrici

InvestBev, an American private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, has entered into a partnership with a global asset manager, whose name has not been disclosed, to invest up to $100 million (€91.7 million) in Kentucky Bourbon barrels. 

The new initiative targets the acquisition of bourbon barrels under five years of age with the intent to hold these assets until maturity. 

InvestBev stated that this approach aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of identifying attractive assets within the spirits sector and capitalising on their appreciation over time.

The partnership leverages InvestBev’s established position in spirits investing, combining it with the asset manager’s capital and structuring expertise. 

'The Strength Of The Bourbon Market'

Brian Rosen, general partner of InvestBev said, "This partnership and this capital should signal to the broader spirits community the confidence global investors have in the sector, beyond legacy industry players."

He continued, "We believe in the strength of the bourbon market and see this as an opportunity to further support the ecosystem while generating significant value together with our partners.”

InvestBev continues to reinforce its commitment to expanding opportunities within the adult beverage space, having raised multiple funds focused on this sector. 

In addition to its private equity initiatives, InvestBev operates a $100-million (€91.7 million) credit programme specifically designed to provide liquidity and financial support to distilleries, brand owners, and investors within the bourbon community.

Elsewhere, Johnnie Walker has announced the global launch of Johnnie Walker Vault, a luxury platform curated by master blender Dr Emma Walker. It is designed to showcase a selection of 500 rare whiskies from among 10 million casks available.

