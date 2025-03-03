Irish Whiskey Exports Surpass €1bn In 2024

Irish whiskey exports surpassed €1 billion in 2024 in value, with sales exceeding 15 million cases, according to the latest data from the Irish Whiskey Association.

On the occasion of International Irish Whiskey Day on 3 March 2025, the Irish Whiskey Association published the Irish Whiskey in Numbers data set, illustrating the industry’s strong performance.

Exports of Irish whiskey to India surged by 107% during the year, making it the fastest-growing market.

The data includes the latest figures from Bord Bia and the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR).

Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, Eoin Ó Catháin, commented, “The success of the Irish Whiskey sector is due to the innovation, resilience and hard work of our Irish Whiskey producers – passionate distillers that are found in almost every county in Ireland, deeply proud of the heritage of Irish Whiskey.”

Whiskey Exports

Ireland exports 90% of its whiskey output, with new and emerging markets as its top destinations.

Irish Whiskey obtained a Geographical Indication (GI) product status in 1989 and can only be distilled on the island of Ireland and is subject to strict production standards.

Currently, it is sold in around 113 markets across the world and it enjoys legal protection in over 90% of these markets.

Irish Whiskey also supports the Irish economy with the brewing and distilling sector supporting over 10,000 jobs, while also driving employment in hospitality, tourism, and agriculture.

Irish Whiskey Association set up the Irish Whiskey 360° to promote the distillery tour and visitor experiences for domestic and international tourists.

The initiative saw more than 800,000 visitors in member distilleries last year.

Ó Catháin added, “Last year, we celebrated 700 Years of Irish Whiskey Tradition: 700 years since the publication of the Red Book of Ossory, with its instructions for distilling aqua vitae – or uisce beatha – which, of course, we know today as whiskey. The ongoing hard work and ingenuity of Irish Whiskey producers provides a solid platform for the next 700 years!”